Sicily-Rome American Cemetery Freedom 250 Shout-out

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008215" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

260525-N-PS829-2001 Nettuno, Italy (May 25, 2026) Guests at the 2026 Memorial Day remembrance ceremony, hosted by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, delivers a shout-out in honor of the 250th birthday of the United States at Sicily-Rome American Cemetery, Nettuno, Italy. The celebration recognizes the 250th anniversary of American independence and the ongoing commitment to faith, freedom, and national pride. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karris Battle)