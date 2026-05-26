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    Sicily-Rome American Cemetery Freedom 250 Shout-out

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    NETTUNO, ITALY

    05.25.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Karris Battle 

    AFN Naples

    260525-N-PS829-2001 Nettuno, Italy (May 25, 2026) Guests at the 2026 Memorial Day remembrance ceremony, hosted by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, delivers a shout-out in honor of the 250th birthday of the United States at Sicily-Rome American Cemetery, Nettuno, Italy. The celebration recognizes the 250th anniversary of American independence and the ongoing commitment to faith, freedom, and national pride. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karris Battle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 11:50
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1008215
    VIRIN: 260525-N-PS829-1002
    Filename: DOD_111728002
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: NETTUNO, IT

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    This work, Sicily-Rome American Cemetery Freedom 250 Shout-out, by PO2 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Sicily-Rome American Cemetery
    AFN Naples
    America 250
    Freedom250

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