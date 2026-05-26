Sicily-Rome American Cemetery Freedom 250 Shout-out

260525-N-PS829-2001 Nettuno, Italy (May 25, 2026) Guests at the 2026 Memorial Day remembrance ceremony, hosted by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, delivers a shout-out in honor of the 250th birthday of the United States at Sicily-Rome American Cemetery, Nettuno, Italy. The celebration recognizes the 250th anniversary of American independence and the ongoing commitment to faith, freedom, and national pride. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 11:50
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1008215
|VIRIN:
|260525-N-PS829-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111728002
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|NETTUNO, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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