AFN Naples Freedom 250 Shout-out Master Chief Master-at-Arms Dionisio Caronan

260525-N-PS829-2002 Nettuno, Italy (May 25, 2026)Master Chief Master-at-Arms Dionisio Caronan, assigned to Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central Command delivers a shout-out in honor of the 250th birthday of the United States at Sicily-Rome American Cemetery, Nettuno, Italy. The celebration recognizes the 250th anniversary of American independence and the ongoing commitment to faith, freedom, and national pride. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 11:53
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1008214
|VIRIN:
|260525-N-PS829-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111727995
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|NETTUNO, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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