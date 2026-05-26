SAASS Building Joint Warfighters

SAASS is a 50-week, follow-on school for selected graduates of intermediate-level Department of Defense PME schools. SAASS creates warrior-scholars with a superior ability to develop, evaluate, and employ airpower within the complex environment of modern war.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 11:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008211
|VIRIN:
|260420-F-VY241-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111727942
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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