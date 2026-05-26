21st Operational Weather Squadron and Fleet Weather Center Aviation Detachment Freedom 250 Shout-out

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008210" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

United States Airmen and Sailors assigned to the 21st Operational Weather Squadron and Fleet Weather Center Aviation Detachment deliver a shout-out in honor of the 250th birthday of the United States at Kapaun Air Station, Germany. The 21st OWS and FWCAD provide weather support to U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker)