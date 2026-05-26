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    AFN Naples B Roll- Nettuno Memorial Day Ceremony 2026

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    NETTUNO, ITALY

    05.25.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    260526-N-NY362-1001 Naples, Italy (May 26, 2026) AFN Naples B Roll package highlighting the 2026 Memorial Day remembrance ceremony at Sicily Rome American Cemetery. Admirals from U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and 6th Fleet traveled throughout Europe visiting American cemeteries and monuments to honor the lives and legacies of fallen U.S. and allied service members that paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their countries. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, headquartered in Naples, Italy, overseas joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, to enable enduring relationships and increase vigilance and resilience in Europe and Africa.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 11:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008207
    VIRIN: 260525-N-NY362-1001
    Filename: DOD_111727875
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: NETTUNO, IT

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    This work, AFN Naples B Roll- Nettuno Memorial Day Ceremony 2026, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Nettuno
    sicily rome american cemetery

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