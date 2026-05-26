260526-N-NY362-1001 Naples, Italy (May 26, 2026) AFN Naples B Roll package highlighting the 2026 Memorial Day remembrance ceremony at Sicily Rome American Cemetery. Admirals from U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and 6th Fleet traveled throughout Europe visiting American cemeteries and monuments to honor the lives and legacies of fallen U.S. and allied service members that paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their countries. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, headquartered in Naples, Italy, overseas joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, to enable enduring relationships and increase vigilance and resilience in Europe and Africa.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 11:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008207
|VIRIN:
|260525-N-NY362-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111727875
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|NETTUNO, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples B Roll- Nettuno Memorial Day Ceremony 2026, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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