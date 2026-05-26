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    AFN Vicenza Freedom 250 Shout-out

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    ITALY

    05.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    Soldiers with AFN Vicenza and the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa deliver a shout-out in honor of the 250th birthday of the United States at Caserma Ederle, Italy. The celebration recognizes the 250th anniversary of American independence and the ongoing commitment to faith, freedom, and national pride. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 10:55
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1008206
    VIRIN: 260526-A-JH229-7188
    Filename: DOD_111727874
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Vicenza Freedom 250 Shout-out, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Caserma Ederle
    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy
    America250
    Freedom250

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