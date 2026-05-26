Soldiers with AFN Vicenza and the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa deliver a shout-out in honor of the 250th birthday of the United States at Caserma Ederle, Italy. The celebration recognizes the 250th anniversary of American independence and the ongoing commitment to faith, freedom, and national pride. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 10:55
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1008206
|VIRIN:
|260526-A-JH229-7188
|Filename:
|DOD_111727874
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Vicenza Freedom 250 Shout-out, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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