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    260526-ICK-39th Medical Group 250th Shoutout

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    TURKEY

    05.25.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Jessica Heaney 

    AFN Incirlik

    This is the 39th Medical Group, Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye shoutout for America's 250th birthday. (U.S. Air Force Video By Senior Airman Jessica Heaney.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 10:36
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1008200
    VIRIN: 260526-F-BY723-1004
    Filename: DOD_111727779
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: TR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 260526-ICK-39th Medical Group 250th Shoutout, by SrA Jessica Heaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USA
    39th Medical Group
    Incirlik AB
    250th Birthday

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