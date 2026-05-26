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    260526-ICK-39th Comptroller Squadron 250th Shoutout

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    TURKEY

    05.25.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Jessica Heaney 

    AFN Incirlik

    This is the 39th Comptroller Squadron, Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye shoutout for America's 250th birthday. (U.S. Air Force Video By Senior Airman Jessica Heaney.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 10:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008198
    VIRIN: 260526-F-BY723-1003
    Filename: DOD_111727762
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: TR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260526-ICK-39th Comptroller Squadron 250th Shoutout, by SrA Jessica Heaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Incirlik Air Base
    USA
    39th CPTS
    250th Birthday

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