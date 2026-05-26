260526-ICK-39th Comptroller Squadron 250th Shoutout

This is the 39th Comptroller Squadron, Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye shoutout for America's 250th birthday. (U.S. Air Force Video By Senior Airman Jessica Heaney.)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 10:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008198
|VIRIN:
|260526-F-BY723-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111727762
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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