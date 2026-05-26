Team Maxwell participates in MAXFORCE 26-02 - B-Roll

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 42d Air Base Wing participate in MAXFORCE 26-02 at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 16, 2026. Day two of the exercise featured a simulated downed aircraft scenario to assess recovery operations, accountability procedures and emergency response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 10:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008195
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-UQ930-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111727743
|Length:
|00:12:07
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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