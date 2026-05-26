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    Team Maxwell participates in MAXFORCE 26-02

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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 42d Air Base Wing participate in MAXFORCE 26-02 at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 16, 2026. Day two of the exercise featured a simulated downed aircraft scenario to assess recovery operations, accountability procedures and emergency response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 10:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008194
    VIRIN: 260416-F-UQ930-1001
    Filename: DOD_111727734
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

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    This work, Team Maxwell participates in MAXFORCE 26-02, by SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    emergency readiness
    42d ABW
    Downed aircraft simulation

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