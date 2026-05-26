Memorial Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s fallen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008193" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Dr. Dale G. Caldwell and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Yvonne L. Mays, The Adjutant General of New Jersey, give remarks during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Global War on Terrorism Memorial on the New Jersey Department of Military Affairs campus, Lawrenceville, New Jersey, May 21, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Michael Schwenk)