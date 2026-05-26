Memorial Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s fallen

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Dr. Dale G. Caldwell and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Yvonne L. Mays, The Adjutant General of New Jersey, give remarks during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Global War on Terrorism Memorial on the New Jersey Department of Military Affairs campus, Lawrenceville, New Jersey, May 21, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Michael Schwenk)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 10:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008193
|VIRIN:
|260521-Z-IB607-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111727715
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|LAWRENCEVILLE, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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