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    Memorial Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s fallen

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    LAWRENCEVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    New Jersey Lt. Gov. Dr. Dale G. Caldwell and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Yvonne L. Mays, The Adjutant General of New Jersey, give remarks during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Global War on Terrorism Memorial on the New Jersey Department of Military Affairs campus, Lawrenceville, New Jersey, May 21, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Michael Schwenk)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 10:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008193
    VIRIN: 260521-Z-IB607-2001
    Filename: DOD_111727715
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: LAWRENCEVILLE, NEW JERSEY, US

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    This work, Memorial Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s fallen, by SSG Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    flyover
    UH-60 (Blackhawk)
    Remembrance Ceremony
    Honor Guard

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