(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Maxwell participates in MAXFORCE 26-02 - B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 42d Air Base Wing participate in MAXFORCE 26-02 at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 15, 2026. Day one of the exercise focused on an active shooter scenario designed to evaluate emergency response coordination, installation security and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 10:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008191
    VIRIN: 260415-F-UQ930-1002
    Filename: DOD_111727706
    Length: 00:10:05
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Maxwell participates in MAXFORCE 26-02 - B-Roll, by SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Active Shooter Exercise
    42d ABW
    EMERGENCEY RESPONSE
    MAXFORCE 26-02

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video