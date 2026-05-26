U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 42d Air Base Wing participate in MAXFORCE 26-02 at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 15, 2026. Day one of the exercise focused on an active shooter scenario designed to evaluate emergency response coordination, installation security and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 10:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008191
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-UQ930-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111727706
|Length:
|00:10:05
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Maxwell participates in MAXFORCE 26-02 - B-Roll, by SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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