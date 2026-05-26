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    2nd Cavalry Regiment Freedom 250 Shoutout

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    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.25.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    AFN Bavaria

    Col. Donald Near, Jr., Regimental Commander of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, leads the regiment in delivering a shout-out in honor of the 250th birthday of the United States of America in Vilseck, Germany, May 26, 2026. 2CR provides V Corps with a lethal and agile force capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater in order to assure Allies, deter adversaries, and when ordered, defend the NATO alliance. U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson & Sgt. Frank Lora

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 10:01
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1008185
    VIRIN: 260526-A-FL725-1149
    Filename: DOD_111727650
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Freedom 250 Shoutout, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    2CR
    AFN Bavaria
    Freedom250
    America 250 Birthday

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