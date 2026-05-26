2nd Cavalry Regiment Freedom 250 Shoutout

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008185" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Donald Near, Jr., Regimental Commander of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, leads the regiment in delivering a shout-out in honor of the 250th birthday of the United States of America in Vilseck, Germany, May 26, 2026. 2CR provides V Corps with a lethal and agile force capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater in order to assure Allies, deter adversaries, and when ordered, defend the NATO alliance. U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson & Sgt. Frank Lora