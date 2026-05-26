2nd Cavalry Regiment Freedom 250 Shoutout

Col. Donald Near, Jr., Regimental Commander of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, leads the regiment in delivering a shout-out in honor of the 250th birthday of the United States of America in Vilseck, Germany, May 26, 2026. 2CR provides V Corps with a lethal and agile force capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater in order to assure Allies, deter adversaries, and when ordered, defend the NATO alliance. U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson & Sgt. Frank Lora
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 10:01
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1008185
|VIRIN:
|260526-A-FL725-1149
|Filename:
|DOD_111727650
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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