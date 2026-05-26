Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao Delivers Memorial Day Message

Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao delivers his Memorial Day message to the Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 10:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008184
|VIRIN:
|260525-N-RT381-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111727608
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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