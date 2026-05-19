America's 250th Birthday shoutout

260526-N-MX262-1001 SIGONELLA, Sicily (May 21, 2026) Cmdr. Daniel Morreira, executive officer of Naval Air Station Sigonella, wishes a happy 250th birthday to the United States of America from Sigonella, Sicily, May 21, 2026. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 09:03
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1008182
|VIRIN:
|260526-N-MX262-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111727526
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Hometown:
|CHESTER, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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