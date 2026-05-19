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    America's 250th Birthday shoutout

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    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    05.20.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Garro 

    AFN Sigonella

    260526-N-MX262-1001 SIGONELLA, Sicily (May 21, 2026) Cmdr. Daniel Morreira, executive officer of Naval Air Station Sigonella, wishes a happy 250th birthday to the United States of America from Sigonella, Sicily, May 21, 2026. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Garro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 09:03
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1008182
    VIRIN: 260526-N-MX262-1001
    Filename: DOD_111727526
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
    Hometown: CHESTER, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, America's 250th Birthday shoutout, by PO3 Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Independance Day
    shout out
    America250
    Freedom250
    America 250th Birthday

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