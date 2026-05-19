America's 250th Birthday shoutout

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008182" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

260526-N-MX262-1001 SIGONELLA, Sicily (May 21, 2026) Cmdr. Daniel Morreira, executive officer of Naval Air Station Sigonella, wishes a happy 250th birthday to the United States of America from Sigonella, Sicily, May 21, 2026. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Garro)