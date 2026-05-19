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    America 250 Birthday Shout Out

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    ITALY

    05.21.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    AFN Sigonella

    260526-N-EH988-1004 SIGONELLA, Sicily (May 21, 2026) Capt. Aaron Frank, executive officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, wishes America a happy 250th birthday from Sigonella, Sicily, May 21, 2026. AFN Sigonella is a Navy-operated American forces radio and television service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 09:02
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1008181
    VIRIN: 260526-N-EH988-1004
    Filename: DOD_111727525
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America 250 Birthday Shout Out, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN
    AMERICA
    America250
    250BIRTHDAY
    FREEDOM250

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