260526-N-EH988-1003 SIGONELLA, Sicily (May 21, 2026) Capt. Heather Shattuck, commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, wishes America a happy 250th birthday from Sigonella, Sicily, May 21, 2026. AFN Sigonella is a Navy-operated American forces radio and television service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 09:02
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1008180
|VIRIN:
|260526-N-EH988-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111727518
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, America 250 Birthday Shout Out, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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