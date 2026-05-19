America 250 Birthday Shout Out

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008177" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

260526-N-EH988-1001 SIGONELLA, Sicily (May 21, 2026) Capt. TaRail Vernon, commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, wishes America a happy 250th birthday from Sigonella, Sicily, May 21, 2026. AFN Sigonella is a Navy-operated American forces radio and television service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)