U.S. Armed Forces members from across Europe joined French Armed Forces and local civilians at Epinal American Cemetery’s Memorial Day ceremony to honor fallen service members in Epinal, France, on May 24, 2026. Epinal American Cemetery is the final resting place of 5,255 service members and was established by the U.S. Seventh Army in October 1944 as one of two permanent American cemeteries in southern France. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Collin Mackall)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 09:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008176
|VIRIN:
|260524-A-XV403-9159
|Filename:
|DOD_111727483
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|EPINAL, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Norrie Epinal Memorial Day Ceremony Speech, by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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