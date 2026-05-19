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    AFN Europe Report - May 22

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    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.21.2026

    Video by Airman John Harbut 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. service members alongside multinational partners conducted Exercise African Lion, U.S. Africa Commands largest annual joint exercise across multiple locations in Morrocco.

    U.S. Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment alongside NATO Allies, conducted a Stinger Missile live-fire as part of Exercise Sword in Gotland, Sweden.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman John Harbut)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 09:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1008173
    VIRIN: 260522-F-YC593-1001
    Filename: DOD_111727416
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    TAGS

    U.S. Afria Command
    AFNE
    U.S. Europe Command
    African Lion
    Sword 26

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