AFN Europe Report - May 22

U.S. service members alongside multinational partners conducted Exercise African Lion, U.S. Africa Commands largest annual joint exercise across multiple locations in Morrocco.
U.S. Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment alongside NATO Allies, conducted a Stinger Missile live-fire as part of Exercise Sword in Gotland, Sweden.
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman John Harbut)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 09:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1008173
|VIRIN:
|260522-F-YC593-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111727416
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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