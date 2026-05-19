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    The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for NASCAR Coca Cola 600

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    CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2026

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Staff Sgt. Jon Schmertzler of the U.S. Army Parachute Team flies with the American flag ahead of the NASCAR Coca Cola 600 in Concord, N.C. on 24 May 2026. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 08:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008172
    VIRIN: 260524-D-GH686-1907
    Filename: DOD_111727411
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for NASCAR Coca Cola 600, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Golden Knights
    Memorial Day
    US Army Parachute Team
    NASCAR CocaCola 600
    Nascar

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