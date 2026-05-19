The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for NASCAR Coca Cola 600

Staff Sgt. Jon Schmertzler of the U.S. Army Parachute Team flies with the American flag ahead of the NASCAR Coca Cola 600 in Concord, N.C. on 24 May 2026. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 08:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008172
|VIRIN:
|260524-D-GH686-1907
|Filename:
|DOD_111727411
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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