U.S. Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing deliver a shout‑out in honor of the 250th birthday of the United States at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 52nd FW sustains rapid‑response, combat‑ready forces capable of suppressing enemy air defenses, projecting airpower, and supporting NATO operations across Europe.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 07:26
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1008169
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-UN354-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111727366
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd FW Freedom 250 Shout-out, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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