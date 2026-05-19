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    52nd FW Freedom 250 Shout-out

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    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.25.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing deliver a shout‑out in honor of the 250th birthday of the United States at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 52nd FW sustains rapid‑response, combat‑ready forces capable of suppressing enemy air defenses, projecting airpower, and supporting NATO operations across Europe.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 07:26
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1008169
    VIRIN: 260521-F-UN354-1001
    Filename: DOD_111727366
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, 52nd FW Freedom 250 Shout-out, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Radio News
    AFN Spangdahlem
    250th Birthday
    Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany
    250th Anniversary of the United States

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