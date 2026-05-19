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    USAG Italy Darby American Cemetery Cleanup

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    ITALY

    05.06.2026

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Vicenza

    Soldiers and Volunteers from the Darby Military Community traveled to the Old English Cemetery in downtown Livorno, Italy, to restore the headstones of early American Sailors and Marines, May 7, 2026. The clean-up honored the first American servicemembers to be buried overseas and recognizes the continuing partnership of the host and partnered nations. (U.S. Army video by USAG Italy Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 04:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008162
    VIRIN: 260507-D-D0413-5848
    Filename: DOD_111727148
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, USAG Italy Darby American Cemetery Cleanup, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Darby Military Community
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    SETAF AF
    USAG - Italy
    Italy

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