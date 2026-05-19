USAG Italy Darby American Cemetery Cleanup

Soldiers and Volunteers from the Darby Military Community traveled to the Old English Cemetery in downtown Livorno, Italy, to restore the headstones of early American Sailors and Marines, May 7, 2026. The clean-up honored the first American servicemembers to be buried overseas and recognizes the continuing partnership of the host and partnered nations. (U.S. Army video by USAG Italy Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 04:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008162
|VIRIN:
|260507-D-D0413-5848
|Filename:
|DOD_111727148
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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