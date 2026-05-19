USAG Italy Darby American Cemetery Cleanup

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008162" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers and Volunteers from the Darby Military Community traveled to the Old English Cemetery in downtown Livorno, Italy, to restore the headstones of early American Sailors and Marines, May 7, 2026. The clean-up honored the first American servicemembers to be buried overseas and recognizes the continuing partnership of the host and partnered nations. (U.S. Army video by USAG Italy Public Affairs)