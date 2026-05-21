In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: Soldiers kick-off Joint Pacific Readiness Multinational Exercise, Cooks compete in Eighth Army Philip A. Connelly competition and USAG Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 02:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1008153
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-VL625-5435
|Filename:
|DOD_111727072
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific in 60: May 21, 2026, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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