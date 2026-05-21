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    Pacific in 60: May 21, 2026

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    SOUTH KOREA

    05.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: Soldiers kick-off Joint Pacific Readiness Multinational Exercise, Cooks compete in Eighth Army Philip A. Connelly competition and USAG Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 02:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1008153
    VIRIN: 260521-F-VL625-5435
    Filename: DOD_111727072
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Pacific in 60: May 21, 2026, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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