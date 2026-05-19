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    2026 EAMNE Interview with Colonel Thomas W. Stamp, Command Surgeon, USAFE-AFAFRICA and Third Air Force, U.S. Air Force

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    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    Col. Thomas W. Stamp, Command Surgeon for U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa and Third Air Force, participates in the 2026 European African Military Nursing Exchange at Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, May 19 to 22, 2026. Stamp joins senior medical leaders from Europe, Africa, the United States, and partner nations to strengthen multinational medical readiness and advance interoperability across the joint force. This year’s theme, Excellence in Care, Advancing Readiness through Innovation, highlights the role of evidence-based practice, resilience, forensic nursing, and trauma-focused training in shaping modern military healthcare. During his interview, Stamp underscores the strategic importance of integrated medical partnerships, innovation-driven readiness, and the shared commitment to delivering high-quality care across global operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 05:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1008145
    VIRIN: 260522-A-MQ729-1609
    Filename: DOD_111726635
    Length: 00:11:43
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 2026 EAMNE Interview with Colonel Thomas W. Stamp, Command Surgeon, USAFE-AFAFRICA and Third Air Force, U.S. Air Force, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFN Bavaria
    EAMNE
    Better In Bavaria
    2026 European-African Military Nursing Exchange
    2026 EAMNE

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