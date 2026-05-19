2026 EAMNE Interview with Colonel Thomas W. Stamp, Command Surgeon, USAFE-AFAFRICA and Third Air Force, U.S. Air Force

Col. Thomas W. Stamp, Command Surgeon for U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa and Third Air Force, participates in the 2026 European African Military Nursing Exchange at Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, May 19 to 22, 2026. Stamp joins senior medical leaders from Europe, Africa, the United States, and partner nations to strengthen multinational medical readiness and advance interoperability across the joint force. This year’s theme, Excellence in Care, Advancing Readiness through Innovation, highlights the role of evidence-based practice, resilience, forensic nursing, and trauma-focused training in shaping modern military healthcare. During his interview, Stamp underscores the strategic importance of integrated medical partnerships, innovation-driven readiness, and the shared commitment to delivering high-quality care across global operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 05:55
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1008145
|VIRIN:
|260522-A-MQ729-1609
|Filename:
|DOD_111726635
|Length:
|00:11:43
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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