2026 EAMNE Interview with LCT Ermita Charles-Barrett & MAJ Kolby Parent

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008144" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

LTC Ermita Charles-Barrette, Chief Nurse at Spangdahlem Air Base, and MAJ Kolby Parent, International Health Specialist at Ramstein Air Base, participate in the 2026 European African Military Nursing Exchange at Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, May 19 to 22, 2026. The two U.S. Air Force leaders join military medical professionals from Europe, Africa, the United States, and partner nations to strengthen interoperability and advance multinational readiness. This year’s theme, Excellence in Care, Advancing Readiness through Innovation, highlights evidence-based practice, resilience, forensic nursing, and trauma-focused training across the military healthcare enterprise. During their interviews, Charles-Barrette and Parent emphasize the importance of collaboration, shared learning, and innovative medical practices that enhance readiness and improve patient care across global operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)