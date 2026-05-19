(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 EAMNE Interview with LCT Ermita Charles-Barrett & MAJ Kolby Parent

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    LTC Ermita Charles-Barrette, Chief Nurse at Spangdahlem Air Base, and MAJ Kolby Parent, International Health Specialist at Ramstein Air Base, participate in the 2026 European African Military Nursing Exchange at Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, May 19 to 22, 2026. The two U.S. Air Force leaders join military medical professionals from Europe, Africa, the United States, and partner nations to strengthen interoperability and advance multinational readiness. This year’s theme, Excellence in Care, Advancing Readiness through Innovation, highlights evidence-based practice, resilience, forensic nursing, and trauma-focused training across the military healthcare enterprise. During their interviews, Charles-Barrette and Parent emphasize the importance of collaboration, shared learning, and innovative medical practices that enhance readiness and improve patient care across global operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 05:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1008144
    VIRIN: 260522-A-MQ729-9631
    Filename: DOD_111726628
    Length: 00:08:05
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 EAMNE Interview with LCT Ermita Charles-Barrett & MAJ Kolby Parent, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Bavaria
    EAMNE
    Better In Bavaria
    2026 European-African Military Nursing Exchange
    2026 EAMNE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video