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    2026 EAMNE Col. Esther Mulando, Director Nurse Services, Zambia Air Force

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    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    Col. Esther Mulando, Director of Nurse Services for the Zambia Air Force, participates in the 2026 European African Military Nursing Exchange at Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, May 19 to 22, 2026. Mulando joins military medical leaders from Europe, Africa, the United States, and partner nations to advance collaboration and strengthen interoperability across the military healthcare community. This year’s theme, Excellence in Care, Advancing Readiness through Innovation, underscores the importance of evidence-based practice, resilience, forensic nursing, and trauma-focused training. During her interview, Mulando highlights the value of shared learning, multinational cooperation, and the role of innovation in improving readiness and quality of care for service members across Africa and beyond. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 05:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1008143
    VIRIN: 260522-A-MQ729-5207
    Filename: DOD_111726622
    Length: 00:10:27
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 2026 EAMNE Col. Esther Mulando, Director Nurse Services, Zambia Air Force, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFN Bavaria
    EAMNE
    Better In Bavaria
    2026 European-African Military Nursing Exchange
    2026 EAMNE

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