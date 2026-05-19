2026 EAMNE Col. Esther Mulando, Director Nurse Services, Zambia Air Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008143" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Esther Mulando, Director of Nurse Services for the Zambia Air Force, participates in the 2026 European African Military Nursing Exchange at Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, May 19 to 22, 2026. Mulando joins military medical leaders from Europe, Africa, the United States, and partner nations to advance collaboration and strengthen interoperability across the military healthcare community. This year’s theme, Excellence in Care, Advancing Readiness through Innovation, underscores the importance of evidence-based practice, resilience, forensic nursing, and trauma-focused training. During her interview, Mulando highlights the value of shared learning, multinational cooperation, and the role of innovation in improving readiness and quality of care for service members across Africa and beyond. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)