2026 EAMNE Col. Esther Mulando, Director Nurse Services, Zambia Air Force

Col. Esther Mulando, Director of Nurse Services for the Zambia Air Force, participates in the 2026 European African Military Nursing Exchange at Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, May 19 to 22, 2026. Mulando joins military medical leaders from Europe, Africa, the United States, and partner nations to advance collaboration and strengthen interoperability across the military healthcare community. This year’s theme, Excellence in Care, Advancing Readiness through Innovation, underscores the importance of evidence-based practice, resilience, forensic nursing, and trauma-focused training. During her interview, Mulando highlights the value of shared learning, multinational cooperation, and the role of innovation in improving readiness and quality of care for service members across Africa and beyond. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 05:55
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1008143
|VIRIN:
|260522-A-MQ729-5207
|Filename:
|DOD_111726622
|Length:
|00:10:27
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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