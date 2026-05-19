video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008142" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service members with Joint Task Force-District of Columbia coordinate security parameters with Metropolitan Police Department, and Department of Homeland Security at the 2026 Memorial Day Parade, in Washington, May 25, 2026. The National Memorial Day Parade, the nation’s largest Memorial Day observance, presents a moving timeline of American military history honoring fallen service members from the American Revolution to the present day. More than 300,000 attendees gathered along Constitution Avenue in Washington for the 2026 observance.. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)