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    2026 Memorial Day Parade

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Service members with Joint Task Force-District of Columbia coordinate security parameters with Metropolitan Police Department, and Department of Homeland Security at the 2026 Memorial Day Parade, in Washington, May 25, 2026. The National Memorial Day Parade, the nation’s largest Memorial Day observance, presents a moving timeline of American military history honoring fallen service members from the American Revolution to the present day. More than 300,000 attendees gathered along Constitution Avenue in Washington for the 2026 observance.. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 21:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008142
    VIRIN: 260526-A-OD941-2695
    Filename: DOD_111726614
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, 2026 Memorial Day Parade, by SFC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    District of Columbia
    JTFDC
    National Guard
    dcsafe
    DC Safe and Beautiful

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