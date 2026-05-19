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    2026 European-African Military Nursing Exchange B-Roll Package

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    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. military medical professionals participate in the 2026 European African Military Nursing Exchange at Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, May 19 to 22, 2026. The event brings together military nurses and medical leaders from Europe, Africa, the United States, and partner nations to strengthen collaboration and interoperability across the military healthcare enterprise. This year’s theme, Excellence in Care, Advancing Readiness through Innovation, highlights the importance of evidence-based practice, resilience, forensic nursing, and trauma-focused training to enhance operational readiness. Participants engage in strategic, operational, and clinical discussions designed to improve adaptability, quality of care, and multinational medical cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 05:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008141
    VIRIN: 260522-A-MQ729-8219
    Filename: DOD_111726604
    Length: 00:46:30
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 2026 European-African Military Nursing Exchange B-Roll Package, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFN Bavaria
    EAMNE
    Better In Bavaria
    U.S. Air Force
    2026 European-African Military Nursing Exchange

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