2026 European-African Military Nursing Exchange B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008141" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. military medical professionals participate in the 2026 European African Military Nursing Exchange at Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, May 19 to 22, 2026. The event brings together military nurses and medical leaders from Europe, Africa, the United States, and partner nations to strengthen collaboration and interoperability across the military healthcare enterprise. This year’s theme, Excellence in Care, Advancing Readiness through Innovation, highlights the importance of evidence-based practice, resilience, forensic nursing, and trauma-focused training to enhance operational readiness. Participants engage in strategic, operational, and clinical discussions designed to improve adaptability, quality of care, and multinational medical cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)