Americans around the world observed Memorial Day on Monday.
U.S. Army Garrison Japan hosted a Memorial Day ceremony and a “Heroes’ Boots” display May 21 to honor the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice to our nation.
#MemorialDay #RememberAndHonor #Veterans #ArmyFamily #ArmyTeam #People #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 21:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008139
|VIRIN:
|260525-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111726572
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day Ceremony, ‘Heroes’ Boots’ Display on Camp Zama Honor Fallen Service Members, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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