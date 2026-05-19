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    Memorial Day Ceremony, ‘Heroes’ Boots’ Display on Camp Zama Honor Fallen Service Members

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    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.25.2026

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Americans around the world observed Memorial Day on Monday.
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan hosted a Memorial Day ceremony and a “Heroes’ Boots” display May 21 to honor the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice to our nation.

    #MemorialDay #RememberAndHonor #Veterans #ArmyFamily #ArmyTeam #People #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 21:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008139
    VIRIN: 260525-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111726572
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

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    This work, Memorial Day Ceremony, ‘Heroes’ Boots’ Display on Camp Zama Honor Fallen Service Members, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Army Community Service
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Camp Zama
    Heroes Boots

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