Coast Guard rescues hiker from cliff on God's Thumb in Lincoln City, Oregon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008137" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Coast Guard Air Facility Newport rescues a 25-year-old female hiker from God's Thumb in Lincoln City, Oregon, May 24, 2026. The aircrew was able to safely transport her to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for treatment of her injuries. (Footage courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station North Bend, edited by Seaman Jade Moen)