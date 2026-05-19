Coast Guard rescues hiker from cliff on God's Thumb in Lincoln City, Oregon

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Coast Guard Air Facility Newport rescues a 25-year-old female hiker from God's Thumb in Lincoln City, Oregon, May 24, 2026. The aircrew was able to safely transport her to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for treatment of her injuries. (Footage courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station North Bend, edited by Seaman Jade Moen)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 20:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008137
|VIRIN:
|260524-D-G0213-2198
|Filename:
|DOD_111726508
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|LINCOLN CITY, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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