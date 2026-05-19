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    Coast Guard rescues hiker from cliff on God's Thumb in Lincoln City, Oregon

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    LINCOLN CITY, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Northwest

    A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Coast Guard Air Facility Newport rescues a 25-year-old female hiker from God's Thumb in Lincoln City, Oregon, May 24, 2026. The aircrew was able to safely transport her to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for treatment of her injuries. (Footage courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station North Bend, edited by Seaman Jade Moen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 20:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008137
    VIRIN: 260524-D-G0213-2198
    Filename: DOD_111726508
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: LINCOLN CITY, OREGON, US

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    TAGS

    Lincoln
    Lincoln City
    God's Thumb
    SAR
    Oregon

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