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    87th Shimoda Black Ship Festival

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    JAPAN

    05.17.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez 

    AFN Yokosuka

    On May 14 - 17, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) conducted a port visit to Shimoda, Japan as part of the 87th annual Shimoda Black Ship Festival. The festival commemorates the arrival of Commodore Matthew Perry and his ‘black ships’ to Shimoda and the signing of the U.S.-Japan Treaty of
    Peace and Amity in 1854, a historical event that marked the beginning of diplomacy and trade agreements between the U.S. and Japan. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 20:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008136
    VIRIN: 260518-N-HE057-1001
    Filename: DOD_111726497
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: JP

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    This work, 87th Shimoda Black Ship Festival, by PO2 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USS Howard (DDG 83)
    DESRON 15
    Black Ship Festival
    Shimoda
    allies and partners
    U.S. 7th Fleet

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