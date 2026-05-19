87th Shimoda Black Ship Festival

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On May 14 - 17, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) conducted a port visit to Shimoda, Japan as part of the 87th annual Shimoda Black Ship Festival. The festival commemorates the arrival of Commodore Matthew Perry and his ‘black ships’ to Shimoda and the signing of the U.S.-Japan Treaty of

Peace and Amity in 1854, a historical event that marked the beginning of diplomacy and trade agreements between the U.S. and Japan. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)