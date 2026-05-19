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    11th Air Force Mission Video

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    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by Samuel Morse, Airman 1st Class Charlotte Taylor and Trevor Wood

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Eleventh Air Force is an integrated warfighting team for the second island chain; readying our Airmen, installations and organizations to project combat-ready forces to the Indo-Pacific and around the world. We detect, deter, defend, defeat, and prevail over any threats throughout Alaska, Hawaii, and Guam while simultaneously defending the homeland and being arctic ready. Eleventh Air Force boasts the largest concentration of fifth-generation fighter aircraft, all of the Pacific's joint bases, and is a total-force integrator able to meet any threat head-on.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 18:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008135
    VIRIN: 260521-F-F3230-4001
    PIN: 240025
    Filename: DOD_111726361
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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    TAGS

    ALCOM
    11AF
    Hawaii
    guam
    PACAF
    Alaska

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