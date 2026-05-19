11th Air Force Mission Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008135" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Eleventh Air Force is an integrated warfighting team for the second island chain; readying our Airmen, installations and organizations to project combat-ready forces to the Indo-Pacific and around the world. We detect, deter, defend, defeat, and prevail over any threats throughout Alaska, Hawaii, and Guam while simultaneously defending the homeland and being arctic ready. Eleventh Air Force boasts the largest concentration of fifth-generation fighter aircraft, all of the Pacific's joint bases, and is a total-force integrator able to meet any threat head-on.