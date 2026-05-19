11th Air Force Mission Video

Eleventh Air Force is an integrated warfighting team for the second island chain; readying our Airmen, installations and organizations to project combat-ready forces to the Indo-Pacific and around the world. We detect, deter, defend, defeat, and prevail over any threats throughout Alaska, Hawaii, and Guam while simultaneously defending the homeland and being arctic ready. Eleventh Air Force boasts the largest concentration of fifth-generation fighter aircraft, all of the Pacific's joint bases, and is a total-force integrator able to meet any threat head-on.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 18:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008135
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-F3230-4001
|PIN:
|240025
|Filename:
|DOD_111726361
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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