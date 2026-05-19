JTF–District of Columbia commander honors Sgt. Sarah Beckstrom’s service at D.C. Armory

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008134" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, speaks about the life and military service of U.S. Army Sgt. Sarah Beckstrom at the DC Armory in Washington, May 21, 2026. In observance of Memorial Day, Doane discussed Beckstrom’s service and reflected on her legacy following her death on Nov. 27, 2025.