U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, speaks about the life and military service of U.S. Army Sgt. Sarah Beckstrom at the DC Armory in Washington, May 21, 2026. In observance of Memorial Day, Doane discussed Beckstrom’s service and reflected on her legacy following her death on Nov. 27, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 18:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008134
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-VB701-6566
|Filename:
|DOD_111726302
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JTF–District of Columbia commander honors Sgt. Sarah Beckstrom’s service at D.C. Armory, by SSG Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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