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    JTF–District of Columbia commander honors Sgt. Sarah Beckstrom’s service at D.C. Armory

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaylan Caulton 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, speaks about the life and military service of U.S. Army Sgt. Sarah Beckstrom at the DC Armory in Washington, May 21, 2026. In observance of Memorial Day, Doane discussed Beckstrom’s service and reflected on her legacy following her death on Nov. 27, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 18:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008134
    VIRIN: 260521-A-VB701-6566
    Filename: DOD_111726302
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, JTF–District of Columbia commander honors Sgt. Sarah Beckstrom’s service at D.C. Armory, by SSG Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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