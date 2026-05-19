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    B-Roll Package: 2026 National Memorial Day Parade

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tianna Wilson 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Students, civilians and service members from across all 50 states participate in the National Memorial Day Parade on Constitution Avenue in Washington, May 25, 2026. Recognized as one of the nation’s largest Memorial Day observances, the parade presents a timeline of U.S. military history honoring fallen service members from the American Revolutionary War to the present day. More than 300,000 attendees gathered to observe the event and commemorate those who died in military service. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tianna Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 19:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008130
    VIRIN: 260525-Z-RK177-1001
    Filename: DOD_111726198
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Package: 2026 National Memorial Day Parade, by SSG Tianna Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JTFDC
    National Guard
    DCSAFE
    DCSafeAndBeautiful
    Districtof Columbia

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