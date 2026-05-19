B-Roll Package: 2026 National Memorial Day Parade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008130" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Students, civilians and service members from across all 50 states participate in the National Memorial Day Parade on Constitution Avenue in Washington, May 25, 2026. Recognized as one of the nation’s largest Memorial Day observances, the parade presents a timeline of U.S. military history honoring fallen service members from the American Revolutionary War to the present day. More than 300,000 attendees gathered to observe the event and commemorate those who died in military service. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tianna Wilson)