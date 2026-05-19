B-Roll Package: 2026 National Memorial Day Parade

Students, civilians and service members from across all 50 states participate in the National Memorial Day Parade on Constitution Avenue in Washington, May 25, 2026. Recognized as one of the nation’s largest Memorial Day observances, the parade presents a timeline of U.S. military history honoring fallen service members from the American Revolutionary War to the present day. More than 300,000 attendees gathered to observe the event and commemorate those who died in military service. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tianna Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 19:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008130
|VIRIN:
|260525-Z-RK177-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111726198
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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