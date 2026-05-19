Obstacle Course – Best Squad 2026

The obstacle course pushed squads to their physical limits. Teams raced head-to-head, climbing, crawling, and leaping through each obstacle to post the fastest time. Testing the physical resilience and teamwork Soldiers rely on during complex missions across the Indo-Pacific.
Fast-paced competitions with challenging standards such as the BSC help keep tactical techniques and survival skills sharp, allowing Soldiers to focus on their primary mission of reliably operating and maintaining the Army’s unified network and services, enabling global operations at scale in an ever-evolving landscape.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 14:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008123
|VIRIN:
|260306-A-MN148-5481
|PIN:
|000005
|Filename:
|DOD_111726001
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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