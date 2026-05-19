Weapons Qualification – Best Squad 2026

Competitors took to the range, firing the M4 and M17 weapon systems during the 311th's Best Squad Competition. Training like this builds the confidence and lethality Soldiers need to remain ready for missions across the Indo-Pacific.
These BSC competitions, held first at the brigade level, develop essential teamwork and leadership skills that arm our Soldiers with the ability to outpace adversaries in the ever-evolving field of technology, and the competitive edge to defend critical network boundaries to give commanders freedom of maneuver across the theater.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 14:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008122
|VIRIN:
|260305-A-MN148-8664
|PIN:
|000004
|Filename:
|DOD_111725999
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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