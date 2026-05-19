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    Weapons Qualification – Best Squad 2026

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Video by Maj. Kerry Wright 

    311th Signal Command Theater

    Competitors took to the range, firing the M4 and M17 weapon systems during the 311th's Best Squad Competition. Training like this builds the confidence and lethality Soldiers need to remain ready for missions across the Indo-Pacific.

    These BSC competitions, held first at the brigade level, develop essential teamwork and leadership skills that arm our Soldiers with the ability to outpace adversaries in the ever-evolving field of technology, and the competitive edge to defend critical network boundaries to give commanders freedom of maneuver across the theater.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 14:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008122
    VIRIN: 260305-A-MN148-8664
    PIN: 000004
    Filename: DOD_111725999
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: HAWAII, US

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    This work, Weapons Qualification – Best Squad 2026, by MAJ Kerry Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    signal
    Weapons Qualification
    Kerry Wright
    311th SC
    Best Squad 2026

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