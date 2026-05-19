Weapons Qualification – Best Squad 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008122" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Competitors took to the range, firing the M4 and M17 weapon systems during the 311th's Best Squad Competition. Training like this builds the confidence and lethality Soldiers need to remain ready for missions across the Indo-Pacific.



These BSC competitions, held first at the brigade level, develop essential teamwork and leadership skills that arm our Soldiers with the ability to outpace adversaries in the ever-evolving field of technology, and the competitive edge to defend critical network boundaries to give commanders freedom of maneuver across the theater.