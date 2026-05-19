Medical Simulation – Best Squad 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008120" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Following the CS-gas, squads put their medical knowledge to the test at the Medical Simulation Training Center event. They retrieved simulated casualties under paintball fire and applied combat lifesaving techniques reinforcing the ability to care for teammates in demanding conditions.



Each cyber operator, supporting team and staff section of the 311th SC (T) is an integral part of U.S. Army Network Enterprise Command’s “Voice of the Army,” a unified global information technology platform that integrates warfighting communications at every echelon.