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    Medical Simulation – Best Squad 2026

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Video by Maj. Kerry Wright 

    311th Signal Command Theater

    Following the CS-gas, squads put their medical knowledge to the test at the Medical Simulation Training Center event. They retrieved simulated casualties under paintball fire and applied combat lifesaving techniques reinforcing the ability to care for teammates in demanding conditions.

    Each cyber operator, supporting team and staff section of the 311th SC (T) is an integral part of U.S. Army Network Enterprise Command’s “Voice of the Army,” a unified global information technology platform that integrates warfighting communications at every echelon.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 14:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008120
    VIRIN: 260305-A-MN148-9203
    PIN: 000003
    Filename: DOD_111725994
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Medical Simulation – Best Squad 2026, by MAJ Kerry Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    signal
    Kerry Wright
    311 Signal Command
    311th SC
    medical

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