Following the CS-gas, squads put their medical knowledge to the test at the Medical Simulation Training Center event. They retrieved simulated casualties under paintball fire and applied combat lifesaving techniques reinforcing the ability to care for teammates in demanding conditions.
Each cyber operator, supporting team and staff section of the 311th SC (T) is an integral part of U.S. Army Network Enterprise Command’s “Voice of the Army,” a unified global information technology platform that integrates warfighting communications at every echelon.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 14:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008120
|VIRIN:
|260305-A-MN148-9203
|PIN:
|000003
|Filename:
|DOD_111725994
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Medical Simulation – Best Squad 2026, by MAJ Kerry Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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