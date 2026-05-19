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    Arlington National Cemetery B-Roll Package

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    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Summer sunlight illuminates the grounds of Arlington National Cemetery, where generations of U.S. service members are remembered and honored for their service and sacrifice, May 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 21:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008119
    VIRIN: 260520-Z-LR027-4637
    Filename: DOD_111725990
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arlington National Cemetery B-Roll Package, by SSG Brianna Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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