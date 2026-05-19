Gas Chamber – Best Squad 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008117" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Squads pushed through the CS gas chamber, performing exercises with their masks on and removing them to recite the Soldier’s Creed. The event tested their ability to stay calm in challenging conditions.



These Soldiers represent the best of the best from each battalion and brigade of the 311th SC (T)’s dynamic team of trained and skilled Soldiers of the active component and Army Reserve, Army Civilians, contractors, and industry partners – all part of NETCOM’s global force of 10,000 Cyber and Information Technology professionals.