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    Gas Chamber – Best Squad 2026

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Video by Maj. Kerry Wright 

    311th Signal Command Theater

    Squads pushed through the CS gas chamber, performing exercises with their masks on and removing them to recite the Soldier’s Creed. The event tested their ability to stay calm in challenging conditions.

    These Soldiers represent the best of the best from each battalion and brigade of the 311th SC (T)’s dynamic team of trained and skilled Soldiers of the active component and Army Reserve, Army Civilians, contractors, and industry partners – all part of NETCOM’s global force of 10,000 Cyber and Information Technology professionals.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 14:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008117
    VIRIN: 260304-A-MN148-9172
    PIN: 000002
    Filename: DOD_111725986
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: HAWAII, US

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    TAGS

    signal
    Kerry Wright
    Gas mask training
    311th SC
    Best Squad 2026

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