Gas Chamber – Best Squad 2026

Squads pushed through the CS gas chamber, performing exercises with their masks on and removing them to recite the Soldier’s Creed. The event tested their ability to stay calm in challenging conditions.
These Soldiers represent the best of the best from each battalion and brigade of the 311th SC (T)’s dynamic team of trained and skilled Soldiers of the active component and Army Reserve, Army Civilians, contractors, and industry partners – all part of NETCOM’s global force of 10,000 Cyber and Information Technology professionals.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 14:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008117
|VIRIN:
|260304-A-MN148-9172
|PIN:
|000002
|Filename:
|DOD_111725986
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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