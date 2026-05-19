The 311th Signal Command Best Squad Competition began with an early-morning Army Fitness Test. Competitors pushed themselves to their limits, building the endurance needed to operate in demanding environments across the Pacific.
Fast-paced competitions with challenging standards such as the BSC help keep tactical techniques and survival skills sharp, allowing Soldiers to focus on their primary mission of reliably operating and maintaining the Army’s unified network and services, enabling global operations at scale in an ever-evolving landscape.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 14:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008116
|VIRIN:
|260303-A-MN148-2272
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111725985
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Fitness Test – Best Squad 2026, by MAJ Kerry Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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