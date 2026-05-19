(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Fitness Test – Best Squad 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Video by Maj. Kerry Wright 

    311th Signal Command Theater

    The 311th Signal Command Best Squad Competition began with an early-morning Army Fitness Test. Competitors pushed themselves to their limits, building the endurance needed to operate in demanding environments across the Pacific.

    Fast-paced competitions with challenging standards such as the BSC help keep tactical techniques and survival skills sharp, allowing Soldiers to focus on their primary mission of reliably operating and maintaining the Army’s unified network and services, enabling global operations at scale in an ever-evolving landscape.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 14:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008116
    VIRIN: 260303-A-MN148-2272
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111725985
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Fitness Test – Best Squad 2026, by MAJ Kerry Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    signal
    Kerry Wright
    311th SC
    fitness
    Best Squad 2026
    311 signal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video