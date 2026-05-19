Army Fitness Test – Best Squad 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008116" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 311th Signal Command Best Squad Competition began with an early-morning Army Fitness Test. Competitors pushed themselves to their limits, building the endurance needed to operate in demanding environments across the Pacific.



Fast-paced competitions with challenging standards such as the BSC help keep tactical techniques and survival skills sharp, allowing Soldiers to focus on their primary mission of reliably operating and maintaining the Army’s unified network and services, enabling global operations at scale in an ever-evolving landscape.