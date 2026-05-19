Honoring those who served before us this Memorial Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008115" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

With Memorial Day comes a time of reflection and gratitude. Our staff with Joint Task Force–District of Columbia thank and honor the friends and family members who served before us this Memorial Day, May 25, 2026. Here are some of the brave heroes whose legacy we strive to carry forward:



(Service members are listed in order of appearance.)



Emmet Ray Robinson — U.S. Navy

Trey Horne — U.S. Army

Roger Mike Witte — U.S. Army

Daniel Runke — U.S. Army

Daniel Scott Resner Bubb — U.S. Marine Corps

Robert Samples — U.S. Army

Cameron Gibson — U.S. Navy

Allen Twobabies — U.S. Army

Henry Roper — U.S. Army

Robert Frankhauser — U.S. Army

Colton Garsee — U.S. Army

Sarah Beckstrom — U.S. Army