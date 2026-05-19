(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring those who served before us this Memorial Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez 

    Joint Task Force DC

    With Memorial Day comes a time of reflection and gratitude. Our staff with Joint Task Force–District of Columbia thank and honor the friends and family members who served before us this Memorial Day, May 25, 2026. Here are some of the brave heroes whose legacy we strive to carry forward:

    (Service members are listed in order of appearance.)

    Emmet Ray Robinson — U.S. Navy
    Trey Horne — U.S. Army
    Roger Mike Witte — U.S. Army
    Daniel Runke — U.S. Army
    Daniel Scott Resner Bubb — U.S. Marine Corps
    Robert Samples — U.S. Army
    Cameron Gibson — U.S. Navy
    Allen Twobabies — U.S. Army
    Henry Roper — U.S. Army
    Robert Frankhauser — U.S. Army
    Colton Garsee — U.S. Army
    Sarah Beckstrom — U.S. Army

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 17:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008115
    VIRIN: 260520-Z-LR027-6473
    Filename: DOD_111725984
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring those who served before us this Memorial Day, by SSG Brianna Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    DCNG
    National Guard
    DCSAFE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video