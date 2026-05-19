Honoring those who served before us this Memorial Day

With Memorial Day comes a time of reflection and gratitude. Our staff with Joint Task Force–District of Columbia thank and honor the friends and family members who served before us this Memorial Day, May 25, 2026. Here are some of the brave heroes whose legacy we strive to carry forward:
(Service members are listed in order of appearance.)
Emmet Ray Robinson — U.S. Navy
Trey Horne — U.S. Army
Roger Mike Witte — U.S. Army
Daniel Runke — U.S. Army
Daniel Scott Resner Bubb — U.S. Marine Corps
Robert Samples — U.S. Army
Cameron Gibson — U.S. Navy
Allen Twobabies — U.S. Army
Henry Roper — U.S. Army
Robert Frankhauser — U.S. Army
Colton Garsee — U.S. Army
Sarah Beckstrom — U.S. Army
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 17:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008115
|VIRIN:
|260520-Z-LR027-6473
|Filename:
|DOD_111725984
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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