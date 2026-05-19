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    Trump, Hegseth Attend Memorial Day Observance

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    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth honor fallen service members during a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., May 25, 2026. The ceremony is a part of the 158th National Memorial Day Observance to recognize and commemorate the fallen men and women of the armed forces.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 14:55
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1008110
    Filename: DOD_111725969
    Length: 01:20:27
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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