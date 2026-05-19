Trump, Hegseth Attend Memorial Day Observance

President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth honor fallen service members during a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., May 25, 2026. The ceremony is a part of the 158th National Memorial Day Observance to recognize and commemorate the fallen men and women of the armed forces.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 14:55
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1008110
|Filename:
|DOD_111725969
|Length:
|01:20:27
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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