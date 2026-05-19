Trump, Hegseth Attend Memorial Day Observance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008110" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth honor fallen service members during a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., May 25, 2026. The ceremony is a part of the 158th National Memorial Day Observance to recognize and commemorate the fallen men and women of the armed forces.