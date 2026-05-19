U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Chosen Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, train members of the Lithuanian Riflemen's Union on close quarters battle techniques at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 24, 2026. The training covered room clearing, small-team maneuver and casualty evacuation, integrating Lithuania's 20,000-strong volunteer paramilitary organization into combined arms training to strengthen interoperability and build a credible civilian resistance force along NATO's eastern flank. The training is part of the LRU Commando School, a nine-week program designed to build a self-sustaining cadre of trained Lithuanian volunteers capable of operating independently across all 10 LRU districts. Pabradė Training Area sits 35 miles from the Belarusian border, where U.S. and Allied forces continue to reinforce NATO's defensive posture in support of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
Music is used with permissions and licensing rights from Envato Elements.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 11:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008105
|VIRIN:
|260524-A-ZT835-8301
|Filename:
|DOD_111725846
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Hometown:
|BLAND, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers train Lithuanian Riflemen's Union on Close Quarters Battle, by SGT Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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