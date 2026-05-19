U.S. Soldiers train Lithuanian Riflemen's Union on Close Quarters Battle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008105" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Chosen Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, train members of the Lithuanian Riflemen's Union on close quarters battle techniques at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 24, 2026. The training covered room clearing, small-team maneuver and casualty evacuation, integrating Lithuania's 20,000-strong volunteer paramilitary organization into combined arms training to strengthen interoperability and build a credible civilian resistance force along NATO's eastern flank. The training is part of the LRU Commando School, a nine-week program designed to build a self-sustaining cadre of trained Lithuanian volunteers capable of operating independently across all 10 LRU districts. Pabradė Training Area sits 35 miles from the Belarusian border, where U.S. and Allied forces continue to reinforce NATO's defensive posture in support of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)



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