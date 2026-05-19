Interview with Bill White, U.S. Ambassador to Belgium, for the Memorial Day held at the Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, Belgium, May 23, 2026.
(U.S. Navy and Army video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe and Staff Sgt. Rebekah Wall)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 09:09
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1008102
|VIRIN:
|260523-F-NA463-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111725790
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Interview: Memorial Day 2026 in Europe - Ambassador Bill White, by PO2 Jack Hoppe and SSG Rebekah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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