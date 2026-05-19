Social Media: Memorial Day 2026 Europe

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008101" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Today we acknowledge a debt that can never be repaid. On Memorial Day visitors from all over the world pay their respects annually to the nearly 70,000 U.S. service members laid to rest at the American Battle Monuments Commission cemeteries across Europe.



(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Novah Nzeyimana)