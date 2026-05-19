Social Media: Memorial Day 2026 Europe

Today we acknowledge a debt that can never be repaid. On Memorial Day visitors from all over the world pay their respects annually to the nearly 70,000 U.S. service members laid to rest at the American Battle Monuments Commission cemeteries across Europe.
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Novah Nzeyimana)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 09:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008101
|VIRIN:
|260525-F-NA463-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111725789
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|SEMBACH, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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