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    Social Media: Memorial Day 2026 Europe

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    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    05.24.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Novah Nzeyimana 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Today we acknowledge a debt that can never be repaid. On Memorial Day visitors from all over the world pay their respects annually to the nearly 70,000 U.S. service members laid to rest at the American Battle Monuments Commission cemeteries across Europe.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Novah Nzeyimana)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 09:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008101
    VIRIN: 260525-F-NA463-1001
    Filename: DOD_111725789
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: SEMBACH, DE

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Social Media: Memorial Day 2026 Europe, by A1C Novah Nzeyimana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    EUCOM
    NATO
    AFN
    MemDay26EUR

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