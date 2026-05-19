Memorial Day 2026 coverage at St. Mihiel American Cemetery in Thiaucourt-Regniéville, France, May 24, 2026. The St. Mihiel American Cemetery covers 40.5 acres and contains 4,153 graves of American military members from World War I. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 06:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008096
|VIRIN:
|260524-F-BS498-2102
|Filename:
|DOD_111725745
|Length:
|00:09:17
|Location:
|MEURTHE-ET-MOSELLE, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day 2026 - St. Mihiel American Cemetery B-Roll, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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