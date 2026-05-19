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    Memorial Day 2026 - St. Mihiel American Cemetery B-Roll

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    MEURTHE-ET-MOSELLE, FRANCE

    05.24.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Memorial Day 2026 coverage at St. Mihiel American Cemetery in Thiaucourt-Regniéville, France, May 24, 2026. The St. Mihiel American Cemetery covers 40.5 acres and contains 4,153 graves of American military members from World War I. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 06:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008096
    VIRIN: 260524-F-BS498-2102
    Filename: DOD_111725745
    Length: 00:09:17
    Location: MEURTHE-ET-MOSELLE, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day 2026 - St. Mihiel American Cemetery B-Roll, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    world war 1
    St. Mihiel American Cemetery
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    MemDay26EUR

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