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    Memorial Day 2026 - St. Mihiel American Cemetery Maj. Gen. Michael B. Laylor A-Roll

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    MEURTHE-ET-MOSELLE, FRANCE

    05.24.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael B. Laylor, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, explains the significance of the St. Mihiel American Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony during a speech, May 24, 2026, at the St. Mihiel American Cemetery in Thiaucourt-Regniéville, France. The majority of the graves in the St. Mihiel American Cemetery died in the offensive that resulted in the reduction of the St. Mihiel salient that threatened Paris during WWI. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 06:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1008095
    VIRIN: 260524-F-BS498-3535
    Filename: DOD_111725744
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: MEURTHE-ET-MOSELLE, FR

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    This work, Memorial Day 2026 - St. Mihiel American Cemetery Maj. Gen. Michael B. Laylor A-Roll, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    world war 1
    St. Mihiel American Cemertery
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    MemDay26EUR

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