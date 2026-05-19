U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael B. Laylor, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, explains the significance of the St. Mihiel American Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony during a speech, May 24, 2026, at the St. Mihiel American Cemetery in Thiaucourt-Regniéville, France. The majority of the graves in the St. Mihiel American Cemetery died in the offensive that resulted in the reduction of the St. Mihiel salient that threatened Paris during WWI. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 06:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1008095
|VIRIN:
|260524-F-BS498-3535
|Filename:
|DOD_111725744
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|MEURTHE-ET-MOSELLE, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day 2026 - St. Mihiel American Cemetery Maj. Gen. Michael B. Laylor A-Roll, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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