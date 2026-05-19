Memorial Day 2026 - St. Mihiel American Cemetery Maj. Gen. Michael B. Laylor A-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008095" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael B. Laylor, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, explains the significance of the St. Mihiel American Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony during a speech, May 24, 2026, at the St. Mihiel American Cemetery in Thiaucourt-Regniéville, France. The majority of the graves in the St. Mihiel American Cemetery died in the offensive that resulted in the reduction of the St. Mihiel salient that threatened Paris during WWI. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley)