(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers, New Zealand Army soldiers from 2nd/1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers, Australian Defence Force personnel, and Armed Forces of the Philippines service members conduct a multinational air assault mission during Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 17, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 05:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008092
    VIRIN: 260518-A-AQ215-9397
    Filename: DOD_111725663
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault (B-Roll), by SGT Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Assault, JPMRC-X, Philippines, Interoperability, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video