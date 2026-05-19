Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault (B-Roll)

U.S. Soldiers, New Zealand Army soldiers from 2nd/1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers, Australian Defence Force personnel, and Armed Forces of the Philippines service members conduct a multinational air assault mission during Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 17, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 05:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008092
|VIRIN:
|260518-A-AQ215-9397
|Filename:
|DOD_111725663
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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