U.S. and French military personnel participate in a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony at the Brittany American Cemetery in Montjoie-Saint-Martin, France, May 24, 2026.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Shane Gooden)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 04:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008091
|VIRIN:
|260524-A-TQ967-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111725658
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Brittany American Cemetery, by SGT Shane Gooden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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