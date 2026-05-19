(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Brittany American Cemetery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FRANCE

    05.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. Shane Gooden 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. and French military personnel participate in a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony at the Brittany American Cemetery in Montjoie-Saint-Martin, France, May 24, 2026.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Shane Gooden)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 04:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008091
    VIRIN: 260524-A-TQ967-1001
    Filename: DOD_111725658
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Brittany American Cemetery, by SGT Shane Gooden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    AFNE
    French Republic (France)
    MemDay26EUR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video